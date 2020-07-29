BOZEMAN- Roadwork for North Bridger’s Forest Health Project begins July 29, 2020, and is expected to end on Sep. 15, 2020, causing temporary road closures on South Fork Brackett Road.
Work will be conducted on weekdays through Sep. 15, 2020, and the south fork of Brackett Creek Road will be closed from Aug. 3, 2020, until Aug. 7, 2020.
You are asked to use caution in this area and expect heavy traffic along with crews and operating equipment on the road.
Heavy equipment will be doing maintenance to improve South Fork Brackett Creek Road, Skunk Creek Road, and North Fork Brackett Creek Road.
The roadwork looks to improve roadways for the North Bridger’s Forest Health Project implementation and for public access.
The project will reduce the vulnerability of trees and insects to catch diseases, enhance aspen stands and reduce hazardous wildland fuels on about 2,300 acres.
A goal of the project is to also supply forest products to support the local economy and industries.