TRAFFIC ALERT: West Babcock Street closure between South 19th Avenue and South 15th Avenue

BOZEMAN- Work on existing water lines and stormwater systems will begin on West Babcock Street between South 19th Avenue and South 15th Avenue starting Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 5, 2020.
The street will be closed to through traffic, and West Babcock will be closed to all traffic at the site of the road work.
Businesses in the area will remain open, with access from Main Street and South 19th Avenue.
Residents within the area are urged to travel with extra caution during the construction period and are asked to obey signage in place on South 19th Avenue and South 15th Avenue.
Crews may be working seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.