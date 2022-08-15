BIG SKY, Mont. - The MT 64 TIGER Grant project was awarded to Gallatin County in 2019 to make infrastructure improvements in the Big Sky area. After recently completing this season of construction, the surrounding community is witnessing the initial improvements take shape.
The Big Sky community applied for the grant back in 2017 after collecting traffic data, documenting road conditions and submitting a strong application, they were selected in 2019.
The project was delayed by right-of-way and budget challenges. This season the area finally got to see project developers make real progress on improving traffic and roadways.
Completed this season was a left-turn lane at the Powder Light Subdivision, an upgraded traffic signal at the US 191 intersection and utility relocations.
Big Sky receives substantial traffic at certain times of year being a tourist destination, that combined with tough road conditions can make the area treacherous.
As construction wraps up in the 2022 season, crews will start work on the project's next phase in spring 2023.
The 2023 season will bring a new traffic light and pedestrian tunnel near the MT Highway 64 and Little Coyote Road intersection. Also, more left-turn lanes on several roads and pedestrian pathways and bridges to make foot travel safer.
Jamie Grabinski, Lead Grants Coordinator for Gallatin County, said all these improvements will certainly reduce the risk of accidents in the area.
