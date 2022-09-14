BOZEMAN, Mont. - Construction on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston on the bridges above Quinn Creek Road will switch from Eastbound to Westbound.
As the construction progresses folks traveling west can expect delays for at least the next few weeks as they have completed construction on one of the bridges. Those caught in the traffic during construction times have experienced varying wait times based on the number of travelers and what specific work the crew is doing that day.
Montana Department of Transportation and it’s contracting partner, Sletten Construction, are using what they call accelerated bridge construction.This means the eastbound bridge is being constructed adjacent to the roadway while the westbound bridge was constructed in place. Now that traffic is placed back on the westbound bridge, the existing eastbound bridge can be demolished and foundations replaced before sliding the new bridge deck into place, saving construction time.
“The accelerated bridge construction process has been going smoothly and is keeping the principal construction on track to finish this year,” said MDT Engineering Project Manager Paul Cogley.
The end goal of this project is to provide a safer crossing over the Quinn Creek Bridge for many years to come, especially with winter right around the corner. On top of replacing the older bridge, they will be removing and replacing two bridges, minor bridge approach roadway work, upgrading guardrails, improving bridge drainage, and installing a high-friction surface treatment to improve safety on the bridges.
As construction continues, traffic in both directions will travel on the westbound side of I-90 for less than one mile through the project area. It will still be only one lane travel during construction times.
To get updates on those construction times to plan your drive, you can sign up for construction email updates, text QUINN to 42828. To sign up for text message updates, text QUINN to (866) 434-0866
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.