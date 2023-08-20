Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...The Mountains of Southwestern Montana south of Interstate 90, The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, and Gallatin Valley. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&