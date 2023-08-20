BOZEMAN, Mont. - Friday morning, search and rescue crews were called out to help a trail runner who had hyperextended their knee and had limited mobility and loss of feeling in their foot.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports volunteers from its Valley Section and Heli Team, as well American Medical Response medical personnel responded to the Blackmore Mountain Trailhead.
Volunteers deployed a one wheeled and met up with the runner about five miles up the trail.
The runner’s injuries were assessed before they were transported back to the trailhead.
“Sheriff Springer would like to remind backcountry enthusiasts to be prepared when recreating in the backcountry. Having the ability to communicate with rescuers cuts down the amount of time it can take to get medical attention when things go bad,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
