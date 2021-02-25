UPDATE: FEB. 25 AT 5:52 PM
The train derailment near Livingston has been cleared up and removed from the Montana Department of Transportation's Travel Info map.
At this time here is no report on the cause of the derailment.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A train derailment near Livingston Thursday, is causing full lane blockage according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).
The train derailed at MM 53 at U.S. Highway 89, according to MDT.
A photo shared with Montana Right Now shows cars that have come off the tracks.
