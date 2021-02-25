Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin counties, including areas around Big Hole Valley, Big Sky, West Yellowstone and Raynolds Pass. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&