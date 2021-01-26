THREE FORKS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol memorial car at the Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park in Three Forks was vandalized Sunday.
The Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park wrote in a Facebook post they are offering a $100 cash reward in return for information that leads to catching who did the vandalism.
"This is a senseless crime that has hurt our family as well as our community," the Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park wrote in the post.
The post continued they hope to whoever is guilty comes forward to apologize for the vandalism at 406-581-4384.
💥💥💥$100 Cash Reward💥💥💥 Sadly, sometime on Jan 24, 2021 someone vandalized David’s car at the Trooper David DeLaittre...Posted by Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park on Monday, January 25, 2021