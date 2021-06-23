BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced current travel projections for the next three months among several airports in Montana this summer will likely equal, if not surpass, volumes seen in 2019, which they say was the busiest year on record for operations.
“The American public is traveling again and Montana is proving to be an enormously popular destination. Visitors to our national parks and the lure of the great outdoors are certainly factors driving the increase in travelers we are seeing at our state’s airports,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Montana Kristen Simonds. “Pair this with new airlines offering service to new non-stop destinations and we are on track for screening a record number of people statewide. We want all Montana residents to be aware of what is happening and ensure that they come early and prepared to the security checkpoint when they travel.”
Over the past few weeks, passenger screening at the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport has been as high at 134 percent higher than volumes seen in 2019 the TSA said.
Those volumes are reported to be expected to continue throughout the summer as well.
To prepare for the busy summer travel season, the TSA says they have installed a computed tomography (CT) scanner at BZN at in the security checkpoint in Billings to screen travelers’ carry-on luggage.
By using the CT scanner, the number of bag checks that are required is ultimately reduced the TSA said.
To help you get through the security line, the TSA gave some tips for travelers to remember during the summer travel season:
Step 1: Pack smart
Travelers should be aware of the contents of their carry-on bags and make sure they are not bringing prohibited items to the security checkpoint.
Any type of prohibited item in a carry-on slows down the screening process for everyone, leading to delays in the security checkpoint.
To determine whether an item is allowed or prohibited in carry-on luggage, download the MyTSA app and use the “Can I Bring?” feature. By planning ahead, travelers can avoid a bag check and reduce the potential for cross-contamination. Another option is to contact @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger to get answers to your travel questions.
Step 2: Secure items in your carry-on
When removing items from pockets such as phones, wallets, keys or loose change, secure them in their carry-on bags instead of placing them directly in bins, which are a common use item. This will prevent travelers from inadvertently leaving these important items behind at the security checkpoint. In addition, as an added benefit, this reduces the number of touchpoints among travelers.
Step 3: Traveling with hand sanitizer
TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags. Passengers may also bring hand wipes of any size or quantity through security checkpoints.
Step 4: Leave bear spray and camping fuel behind
Don’t let your enthusiasm for Montana’s outdoor activities result in your bringing bear spray, camping fuel or other items that are prohibited in carry-on and checked luggage. Not sure if you can travel with certain items? Review TSA’s travel advice website.
Step 5: Enroll in TSA PreCheck® today
People can “Travel with Ease” and experience a smoother screening process by enrolling in TSA PreCheck®. Eligible travelers do not need to remove shoes, belts, light outerwear, laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage.