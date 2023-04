Weather Alert

.Significant warming of temperatures through early next week will result in some melting of the snowpack, which will increase the risk of flooding for low lying areas and areas with poor drainage. Areas below 4000 ft in elevation will likely have lows above freezing on Saturday night, with above freezing low temperatures expected as high as 6500 to 7500 ft in elevation on both Sunday night and Monday night. The above freezing temperatures during the overnight hours will prolong the period of snow melt and subsequent runoff. Temperatures will trend cooler again toward mid week next week, but flooding concerns will continue through Tuesday before a cold front moves through. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Gallatin Valley. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&