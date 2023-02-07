UPDATE: FEB. 7 AT 10:44 A.M.
Twitter has lifted Sen. Steve Daines' account suspension Tuesday after an alleged profile picture violation.
The picture that caused the suspension was of Daines and his wife Cindy posing with an antelope they hunted.
Twitter suspended Daines' account saying he violated their gratuitous gore policy, which states you cannot show animal torture or killings.
However, there is exception to that policy that includes hunting photos.
After Daines' suspension gained attention, people started flooding Twitter posting their own hunting photos, including Gov. Greg Gianforte and Rep. Matt Rosendale.
Heck of a buck, Cindy. We're two lucky guys, @SteveDaines. pic.twitter.com/a29582Ls9P— Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) February 7, 2023
I hear @Twitter has a problem with hunting photos. They clearly haven’t been to Montana! pic.twitter.com/zNbxhdo8Wl— Matt Rosendale (@MattForMontana) February 7, 2023
The following is a statement from Sen. Daines' office:
“I am grateful Elon Musk reached out to me to resolve this issue and am glad that he recognizes that free speech is a bedrock of our country, and acted quickly to reinstate my Twitter account after being made aware of its suspension. The initial ban over the profile photo of my wife and me after a successful Montana antelope hunt was disappointing given the fact that it is no different than photos Montanans share on social media every day. It’s our Montana way of life and we are proud of it. I am glad Elon Musk recognizes this. The rest of the country benefits from the acceptance of diverse thoughts and values, including Montana values.”
I’m free! Thanks, @elonmusk. https://t.co/reDuCwf4Q2— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 7, 2023
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Twitter has suspended Sen. Steve Daines' Twitter account Tuesday morning.
Sen. Daines' office told NonStop Local Twitter suspended his account because his profile picture "violates the company's rules against 'graphic violence or adult content in profile images.'"
The senator's photo shows him hunting with his wife.
Sen. Daines' office told us they are going to appeal this suspension.
A statement from the spokesperson with the National Senate Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) Philip Letsou said in a release, "This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension."
We will update as more information becomes available.
