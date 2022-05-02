Two arrested after pursuit in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Two suspects were arrested after a pursuit that happened early Friday morning in Gallatin County.
The Bozeman Police Department said via Facebook officers were going to stop a vehicle reported suspicious, but the driver of vehicle drove off leading to a pursuit.
Multiple agencies responded to the pursuit that lasted about 20 minutes.
BPD said towards the end of the chase, the vehicle stopped after spinning out into a median near Logan.
One of the suspects in the vehicle was immediately arrested, and the other suspect ran away but was arrested soon after, according to BPD.
BPD said one of the suspects was on probation and the other suspect had a warrant out for their arrest.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a significant amount of cash and illegal narcotics inside.
"The suspect driver was charged with multiple counts of criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, along with several other traffic violations. The other suspect was arrested on their warrant."
