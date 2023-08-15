Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity could result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and evenings. * Winds: West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. * Minimum humidities: 7 to 15 percent. &&

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 degrees expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From Noon today to Midnight MDT Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. &&