BOZEMAN, Mont. - Two attempted homicide suspects from Colorado were arrested in Bozeman Friday, Aug. 11.
The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post detectives from the Loveland, Colorado Police Department identified the suspect vehicle and the two suspects Thursday, Aug. 10 as Aaron Elias Lambertus (aka) Erin Elizabeth Lambertus, 27 years old; and Ayla Yvonne Osterloth, 18 years old--both living in Bozeman.
With the help of the BPD and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Loveland Police Department detectives flew to Bozeman Friday, Aug. 11 and arrested both suspects without incident.
Both suspects are charged with two counts of attempted Murder in the first degree, a class 2 felony. They are jailed with no bail and are pending an extradition hearing.
“We moved heaven and earth to take these two suspects into custody to prevent more random acts of violence. I am very proud of our people and grateful for the assistance of law enforcement resources from the state of Montana”, Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said in BPD's Facebook post.
