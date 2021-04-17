Two Big Sky Resort Ski Patrol avalanche dogs hanging up the ski booties

BIG SKY, Mont. – Lucy and Dayna, two Big Sky Ski Patrol avalanche dogs, are both looking forward to more time at home and soaking in the Gallatin River after each serving a "ruff" decade of service.
Lucy and her handler Frouny have spent 10 seasons on Lone Mountain while Dayna and her handler Ryan have spent eight years patrolling together.
Ryan Ayres is the Big Sky Ski Patrol Director who has been with Dayna since the beginning.
“I was there the night she was born so I’ve been with her, her whole life and so she’s been coming to work with me for close to ten years now and there’s a lot of work that went in to getting all these dogs trained up,” Ayres said.
With one game of tug of war at a time, the old vet Dayna is helping to train the newest recruit Echo.
“A lot of times you can tell just by watching them interact with the other dogs and you can see the ones that really want to play because it’s all kind of a game to them," Ayres said. "That’s how we train them, it’s all fun for them you know, we all go to work but they come here to play.”
Luckily, Dayna has played most of her eight years of service and never had to rescue anyone from an avalanche, but Ayres said the real avalanche will come when she doesn’t go up with him.
“It could get a little emotional for sure, they know when we’re going to work and so they’ll give you that look that, ‘How come I’m not coming with you,’ and you can kind of tell that," Ayres said.
Not to worry, Dayna has a lifetime season pass to Big Sky Resort and can come hangout with the crew of just under 10 dogs on Lone Mountain.
"I’m excited for her, she deserves some time off and she’ll still get to be around the mountain from time to time,” Ayres said.
