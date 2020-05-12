Two Bozeman businesses receive grants from Verizon to stay viable amid virus outbreak

BOZEMAN- Kanna Travel Service and the Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation are among 225 small businesses nationwide receiving $10,000 grants from Verizon as part of the company’s "#PayItForward," initiative.
The $10,000 grants are meant to help small businesses meet payroll, pay rent, and cover additional immediate operational needs.
With small businesses across the country are confronting extreme economic challenges as a result of pandemic Verizon is hopeful the financial support will make the difference between staying in business or closing permanently.
Verizon recently announced support for small businesses through the program will increase by an additional $2.5 million to a total of $7.5 million and right now two businesses in Bozeman are benefiting.
Small businesses interested in applying or more information about the program can follow this link here.