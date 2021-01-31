Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. With up to 7 inches of snow at higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Madison and Gallatin. Raynolds Pass, Bozeman Pass and Targhee Pass. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Periods of blowing snow may cause significantly reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&