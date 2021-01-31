BOZEMAN, Mont. - Thrive and HRDC partnered with Erin Goff, Sales Associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Montana Properties for the Spread the Love community spirit-raiser.
The special campaign is a simple action that can go a long way.
Community members are encouraged to put heart signs on the yards of family and friends homes and businesses.
The signs are pay what you can model and they come with door hangers that can be personalized to recognize the recipient.
Goff said, "We just wanted to make sure that it was accessible to everybody and ultimately you know pay what you can and spread it as far and wide as you can.”
All of the proceed donated from the signs go to Thrive and HRDC.
The heart signs can be a simple way to brighten someone's day.
Brittany Eilers, Thrive Business Partnership Officer said, "This is just a fun safe way to remain connected and to do something kind and nice whether it’s for someone you know and love or whether it is for a stranger it’s just designed to bring a smile to people’s face."
There will be pop-up locations to purchase signs at the following times and locations in Bozeman:
- Friday, February 5, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Berkshire Hathaway Downtown Office, 37 S Wilson
- Saturday, February 13, 2:30-5:30 pm at the Bozeman Public Library parking lot (Drive-thru)
Community members can also pick up signs at the north side door of HRDC, 32 S Tracy Ave, from Monday, February 1 through Friday, February 12 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Signs are also available at HRDC’s Livingston Office at 111 S 2nd St on Tuesday, February 2 through Friday, February 5, and Tuesday, February 9 through Friday, February 12 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
More information on the Spread the Love event can be found here.