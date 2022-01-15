UPDATE:
1 person is being interviewed.
2 dead, county officials say this was not random, calls came in at 3 a.m. for shots fired.
"All players identified,"
Identities are not being released.
----
UPDATE: Gallatin County is saying all identified involved persons have been located by law enforcement.
There are no current threats to the community related to this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation and there will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the area for a while.
----
THREE FRRKS, MT- Gallatin County is notifying residence of Three Forks right now that there was a report of shots fired near the intersection of 6th Ave. East & Ash St.
Two people have died and the suspect is currently at-large.
Residents are encouraged to stay in their homes with their doors locked and report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.
We will update this when more is available
