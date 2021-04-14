BIG SKY, Mont. - Two dogs from Big Sky Resort’s Ski Patrol avalanche dog team are retiring.
Big Sky Resort says Lucy and Frouny have spent 10 seasons on Lone Mountain.
“In her retirement, Lucy is looking forward to more time at home, greeting her humans and relaxing on the deck,” Big Sky Resort wrote.
Dayna and Ryan have spent 8 years patrolling together.
“Dayna will spend her retirement by watching over her family and soaking in the Gallatin River,” Big Sky Resort wrote.
A post on the Big Sky Resort Blog went through the average day of Kirby the avalanche dog in 2019.
According to the blog post, Kirby’s typical day of work starts with being kenneled outside after he and his owner and handler, Casey Heerdt, show up at the locker room.
After Heerdt finishes getting his stuff together, Kirby gets his vest put on and from the morning meeting, they get on Swifty, and from the top of Swifty to Challenger, where Kirby is run through the woods.
They then ride Challenger, and at the top, Kirby walks into the shack and to his kennel.
The blog post says the dogs are kenneled all day because they need to be charged and ready to go.