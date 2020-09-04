WEST YELLOWSTONE- Two grizzly bears have been euthanized after multiple conflicts in campsites and at residences near West Yellowstone.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says conflicts with the grizzlies, a male and a female, began in 2019.
At the time, hazing efforts by FWP workers towards the bears to move the away was successful, however, reports of problems with the bears stared again on August 5.
There were 15 reports of two bears being in campgrounds at night, inside porches and on steps where they were able to access garbage and dog food by the time the bears were last captured on September 1.
Cameras and nose makers were set up by FWP bear specialists at two sties where the bears gained access to garbage.
After hazing efforts were unsuccessful, specialists set up traps for the bears on August 15, and both were captured the next day.
The bears were then relocated and released due to their young age, and because it was their first time being captured.
Both bears were fitted with ear tags and satellite collars as well.
FWP says the bears returned to the area where the contacts previously occurred, and on August 25, the problems resumed.
The bears were captured again on September 1, and due to the chronic conflicts and concerns for human safety, FWP says the bears were euthanized in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“When garbage and other attractants are left unsecured and available to bears, human safety becomes a huge concern, and bear mortalities are the unfortunate result. This is why we ask people to be so careful with food, garbage, and similar items. It really requires just a little effort,” said Mark Deleray, FWP’s regional supervisor in southwest Montana.
Forest Service food storage orders require all unattended food, garbage and attractants to be stored in at least one of the following ways:
In hard-sided vehicles.
In locked IGBC-approved bear-resistant products, which include certain electric fencing.
Hung at least 10 feet above the ground and 4 feet away from a tree or pole, out of the reach of wildlife.
In addition to following food storage orders, hunters and other recreationists should take further precautions when in bear country:
Be aware of your surroundings and look for bear sign.
Carry and know how to use bear spray.
Travel in groups and make noise whenever possible to avoid surprising a bear.
Stay away from animal carcasses.
Anyone moving quickly (i.e. mountain bikers, trail runners) is at a higher risk of surprising a bear.
Where possible, avoid traveling at night, dawn or dusk.
If you encounter a bear, never run away.
For more information on avoiding negative encounters with bears, visit igbconline.org/bear-safety.