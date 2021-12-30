COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche on Scotch Bonnet Mountain, north of Cooke City, killed two snowmobilers on Monday, Dec. 27.
A group of eight snowmobilers from Minnesota were out on the mountain on their second day of riding when two of their machines got stuck.
The avalanche was triggered after two other members of the group rode up to help dig them out.
Two riders were killed and buried under four to five feet of debris. The two other riders on the slope were just feet to the side of the avalanche’s path and managed to escape being caught.
A report from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says the avalanche broke four to five feet deep, ran 300 feet wide and 500 feet vertical.
Everyone in the group had rescue equipment, and they were able to recover the two riders.
Park County Sheriff Search and Rescue brought the victims to town.
One member of the group had attended two one-hour avalanche awareness lectures, however, nobody read the avalanche forecast for Monday morning, which was reported to be “considerable” according to the report.
