AMSTERDAM, Mont. - Two people were killed in a crash on Arnold Road Saturday evening.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was driving westbound on Arnold Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand corner at the top of a hill.
The Volkswagen went off the side of the road and the driver overcorrected before the car rolled multiple times and landed upright in a field about 100 to 150 feet off the road.
The driver, a 51-year-old man from Bozeman, and a passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Bozeman, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.
Road conditions at the time were dry gravel, and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash according to MHP.