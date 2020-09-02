LIVINGSTON- Two Park High School faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Park County Health Department.
The Montana State Health Lab reported the first result to the Park County Health Department Tuesday evening, and that through contact tracing, the additional positive test result was found Wednesday.
Livingston School District and the health department have already contacted everyone in the school community who had been in close contact with the individual.
Contact tracers are working to alert any additional contacts.
No disruption will happen to the rest of the students, faculty and staff at any other schools in the district.
The two individuals who have tested positive are in isolation at home.
“This is an unfortunate event but not unexpected,” said Dr. Laurel Desnick, Park County Health Officer. “Over the past several months, the Livingston School District has worked with the Park County Health Department for an event such as this. We appreciate the professionalism of the school administration at this difficult moment. It is a credit to their careful planning that the majority of students and staff are safe.”