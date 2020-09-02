Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 118. * TIMING...A WIND SHIFT FROM WEST TO NORTH IS CURRENTLY IN PROGRESS IN THE VICINITY OF HELENA. EXPECT MUCH OF THIS AREA TO EXPERIENCE STRONG, GUSTY, NORTHERLY WINDS THROUGH THIS EVENING. * WINDS...NORTHWEST TO NORTH 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 TO 30 PERCENT IN THE NORTHERN HALF THEN RISING INTO THE 30S. 12 TO 18 PERCENT IN THE SOUTHERN HALF, RISING INTO THE 20S BY EVENING. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&