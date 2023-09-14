MANHATTAN, Mont. - A crash left two people dead on I-90 near Manhattan Wednesday.
The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said in the crash fatality report the first vehicle going eastbound, swerved off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the left crossing both eastbound lanes through the median and into the westbound lanes.
As the first vehicle was crossing into the westbound lanes, the second vehicle as going westbound at the same location.
The driver of the second vehicle was unable to avoid the crash, according to MHP.
The driver of the first vehicle, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, was pronounced dead later at the hospital.
