Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of up to 2 inches * WHERE...Mainly southern Bitterroot Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&