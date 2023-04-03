BOZEMAN, Mont. - Two people vandalized the stained glass on the canopy of The Ellen Theatre early Sunday morning in downtown Bozeman.
The theatre’s executive director John Ludin said he saw in the security camera footage two people jumping up and breaking the custom stained glass with their hands around 12:09 a.m. on Sunday.
Ludin posted the photos of the two people he said broke the glass on Nextdoor. He is asking them to call the theatre’s office at (406) 585-6910. The Bozeman Police Department is also investigating the case.
This is the fifth time the theatre has been vandalized and the second since they installed security cameras, Ludin said.
The theatre installed this stained glass in 2018 to replicate glass original to the theatre when it first opened in 1919. Ludin said it will be difficult and expensive to replace, because this glass was made custom for the theatre and any new glass would probably be a different color.
Three different panes of glass were broken. One is completely empty now and the other two still have pieces of glass.
The theatre first opened in 1919 then fell into disrepair through the decades. Montana TheatreWorks bought The Ellen in 2005 and finished renovating it in 2008 using donations from community members and local charities. They have since continued renovations over time.
Ludin said the continued vandalism is very frustrating, especially because so much of the theatre’s renovations are funded by the community.
