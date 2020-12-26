GALLATIN COUNTY - Search and Rescue volunteers helped rescue two people who were injured while recreating on Christmas day.
The first incident happened around 12:10 pm when a woman was injured after flipping her snowmobile southwest of West Yellowstone Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the 43-year-old woman crashed her snowmobile after missing a corner and going off-trail while on the Two Top trail system about eight miles southwest of West Yellowstone.
Search and Rescue volunteers reached the woman on snowmobiles with a specialized snow ambulance and she was placed on a backboard and put inside and taken off the trail system.
She was then transported to an awaiting ambulance and taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho.
Shortly after that at 2:45 pm, West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call from a 63-year-old woman who had fallen while skiing on the Rendezvous Ski Trail about three miles south of West Yellowstone.
The woman had a knee injury and was unable to ski back to town.
According to the sheriff’s office, Search and Rescue volunteers reached her quickly thanks to a snowmobiler who saw what happened and was able to give GPS coordinates.
She was loaded into the snow ambulance and taken to the Search and Rescue building before being transported by friends to a hospital for further medical evaluation.
