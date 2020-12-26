Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the valleys, 2 to 3 inches at mountain pass level, and 3 to 6 inches above the mountain passes. * WHERE...Western and southern Beaverhead County, including Lost Trail Pass, Lemhi Pass, and Monida Pass, but not Dillon. Southern Madison County south of Ennis, including Raynolds Pass. Gallatin County, mainly for Bozeman Pass and areas south of Bozeman. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery, icy, or snow-covered road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&