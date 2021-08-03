Two-story home catches on fire on Sunstone St.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Sunstone Street is blocked off due to a house fire that started just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Bozeman.

Our reporter on scene said the fire broke out in a two story home in a neighborhood on Sunstone Street off of Ferguson Avenue. The fire is now under control.

Multiple first responders are on scene. 

According to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne the fire started in the garage and the family was helped out by neighbors to get out safely.

Bozeman Fire arrived quickly and put out the small blaze before it could spread, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

