BOZEMAN, Mont. - Two men were taken into custody following a robbery at First Security Bank, located at 624 South Cottonwood Road, on Friday.

At approximately 12:17 p.m., the Bozeman Police Department (BPD) responded to a holdup alarm at First Security Bank.

When police arrived on scene, bank employees confirmed two men were inside the building demanding money and that one of the suspects had indicated he was armed with an unknown firearm.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspects as they exited the building and took them into custody.

No injuries were reported.

According to a release from the BPD, the suspects were transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where they are being held without bond, on charges of felony robbery.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact BPD Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson by calling 406-582-2951 or emailing jswanson@bozeman.net. Tips can also be sent to policetips@bozeman.net.

BPD reminds individuals to be aware and report suspicious activity to 911 or call the police department's non-emergency line at 406-582-2000.