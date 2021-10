Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS EXPECTED OVER THE SOUTHWEST MOUNTAIN PASSES THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... A passing weather system has brought scattered snow shower activity over the southwest mountain passes this evening, which will likely continue through Thursday morning. Accumulations will be less than 1 inch for most locations. The loss of daytime heating may cause wet road surfaces to freeze later this evening, especially bridges and elevated road surfaces. Anyone traveling in southwest Montana tonight should be cautious and be prepared for continued snow shower activity and the possibility of icy spots on area roadways.