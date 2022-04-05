BOZEMAN, Mont. - U.S. News & World Report placed Montana State University as one of the top graduate schools in the country.
A release from MSU said 17 of MSU's graduate programs placed in the magazine's 2023 list of "Best Graduate Schools".
U.S. News & World Report looked at numerous measures of academic quality, including social mobility; student retention and graduation rates; faculty resources; and academic achievements of entering students, according to MSU.
MSU's graduate programs that were placed include: biology, chemistry, computer science earth sciences, education, mathematics, statistics, physics, and public affairs. On top of that, eight of the engineering programs placed, including:
- No. 74 in the top graduate environmental engineering program
- No. 86 in the top graduate industrial engineering program
- No. 107 in the top graduate civil engineering program
"This national recognition is a testament to our talented graduate students and their faculty mentors,” Craig Ogilvie, dean of the MSU Graduate School, said in the release. "It reflects our land-grant mission to prepare graduate students with the advanced knowledge and skills to make a difference in our communities. They become teachers in our schools, nurses in our hospitals, scientists and engineers developing new technologies and starting companies here in Montana, as well as historians, artists and architects improving the quality of life for all Montanans."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.