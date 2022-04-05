Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Higher wind gusts are possible in more intense shower activity. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be briefly reduced to less than one mile at times in more intense snow showers and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&