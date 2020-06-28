The University of Montana's Family Medicine Residency Program had 10 new graduates on Sunday who will work in medically underserved areas in Montana, Alaska, Idaho.
In Montana, 52 out of 56 counties are considered “underserved,” and 11 counties typically having no physicians of any kind. Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana was formed in 2013 to combat that problem.
When it was created Montana ranked 50th in the nation for graduate medical education positions per capita, now the state is ranked 46th.
“We are proud to congratulate our graduates and welcome them as new family physician colleagues,” FMRWM program director Dr. Robert Stenger said, “As in prior years, about three-quarters of FMRWM graduates remain in practice in Montana. This year’s graduates will enter practice in Browning, Ronan, Kalispell and Missoula, as well as rural communities in Alaska and Idaho.”
FMRWM works with an extensive rural training network of 16 sites in Dillon, Browning, Lewistown, Plains, Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Eureka, Ennis, Hamilton, Libby, Polson, Sheridan, Ronan, Butte, Stevensville, and St. Ignatius.