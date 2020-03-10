BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County is preparing for the coronavirus by asking residents to subscribe to their emergency alert system, which could be the first point of contact if an emergency coronavirus situation hit parts of the county.
While there are still no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Montana, health officials are gearing up for the spread of the virus in the Treasure State.
The county's community notification system can be used for many things like flood warnings, missing people alerts, or environmental concerns. However, it has never been used for a purely health-related issue like the coronavirus. County officials say they're ready to utilize the system to inform residents about the virus, since it's the best way for them to reach people directly and quickly.
Messages can be sent across the entire county or to specific neighborhoods where quarantines could potentially pop up.
Patrick Lonergan is the Chief of Emergency Management and Fire for Gallatin County Emergency Management. He is one of the people who sends out the alerts.
"It's hard to say how it might be used in a COVID-19 situation, for the reality of what we might see coming down the road for our community," says Lonergan. "That might be a situation where maybe we send out a message to the surrounding neighborhood to say, 'Hey, this is what it means to you, what it doesn't mean to you, here is where you can get factual information if you're concerned.'"
Emergency management officials also send out media alerts so that residents can get updated information through this station and others, but they still insist the quickest way to get information will be through the county's alerts.
Only a little over 4,500 Gallatin County residents have opted-in to the system, only about 3% of the population.
You can sign up for emergency alerts here.