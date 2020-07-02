ENNIS, Mont. - The Ennis Rodeo is still planned for this weekend - even as coronavirus cases rise around Montana.
It’s not quite summer in the Treasure State until the arena is groomed and the bulls are brought in, even in the middle of a global pandemic. The Ennis Rodeo is one of a handful of rodeos going on under the Big Sky over the Independence Day weekend.
The rodeo is an important part of summer in Ennis, bringing in tourists and giving the area an economic boost during an already-busy summer season.
But in the time of coronavirus it has downsized, with Ennis canceling its popular Fourth of July parade.
When it comes to the rodeo itself, though, they've fought to keep it going.
"We've been trying everything possible to keep it rolling," said Ennis Rodeo, Inc. President Chief Croy.
COVID-19 restrictions at the rodeo will be much more relaxed than other gatherings over Independence Day weekend. There won't be enforcement of social distancing and the stands - for the most part - won't have seats spaced six feet apart.
"We've got some roped off," said Croy. "We're just gonna leave that up to the individuals."
When asked if they'd be encouraging people to wear face coverings, Croy answered, "That's entirely up to the person."
The biggest difference may be a trio of signs at the entrance to the rodeo grounds asking visitors to follow safety precautions.
But the success of the rodeo has repercussions outside of this ring. In a town like Ennis, where almost every business is small or locally-owned, the whims of tourists can make or break a season.
"It's a huge tourist town in the summer. That's where we make all our business in the summer. Because in the winter there's nothing to do," said Bethany Lechtenberg, office manager at the Riverside Motel.
The Riverside Motel normally has their Fourth of July booked by January, but this year as lockdowns went into place, bookings fell off.
"We had a ton of cancellations," Anna Casey, also an office manager, recalled.
"Yeah, we panicked a little," Lechtenberg added.
But they’re getting back on their feet, something that they credit the rodeo and dedicated fishermen and women for. Their Fourth of July night is booked and Friday, July 3rd night only had a few rooms available the day before.
The Ennis Rodeo began on July 3 and will continue through July 4, 2002 at the Ennis Rodeo Grounds.