The following is a update from the Custer Gallatin National Forest:
The Forest is quickly working thru procurement and contracting, with several contracts in development and some close to being awarded for flooding repair work.
The $5.7 million in quick-release funding is focused on main ingress/egress routes for Mill, East Rosebud, West Rosebud, West Fork of Rock Creek and Main Fork of Rock Creek. Over August and September, the Custer Gallatin will be conducting detailed damage reports for nearly 130 sites in order to seek additional funding for the extensive
damages not just to the transportation system, but to recreational trails, facilities and infrastructure.
Some of our own Custer Gallatin outfitters and guides are being hosted elsewhere on the Forest.
and additionally sixteen NPS, BLM and/or FWP displaced outfitters and guides are being hosted through emergency determination or temp permits on portions of the Forest for the
remainder of the 2022 permit summer season.
Numerous personnel assisting in flood related efforts since the June events.
Districts are OPEN with select site closures due to damage.
Beartooth Roads Closed to motorized-use include: - Glacier Lake Road (#2421),
- Hellroaring (#2004), the OHV Trail in Main Fork Rock Creek,
- West Fork Rock Creek beyond Basin
campground,
- East Rosebud Road beyond Jimmy Joe
Campground (CG open),
- West Rosebud Road beyond West
Rosebud Lake. Mystic Lake hike would be one additional mile.
- Stillwater Road (#2400) remains closed (Woodbine, West Fork too).
Yellowstone & Gardiner Roads Closed to motorized use include:
- Main Mill at Passage Falls, West Mill (on NFS lands), Main Boulder (at Copper Creek) and recreation sites: Hicks, Chippy Park, Lower
Fourmile closed. Snowbank-closed for season bridge washout, Six Mile above Gold Prize closed. -
Bear Creek bridge (N. of Jardine),
Woody Creek Rd (Cooke City) closed.
Call and check conditions before heading out:
Beartooth, 406-446-2103 Gardiner, 406-848-7375
Yellowstone, 406-222-1892
**Beaten Path - NOT ADVISABLE - Extensive damage East Rosebud past Jimmy Joe, high-water crossings, trail washed out
PLEASE DON'T COMPROMISE YOUR SAFETY.
Pictures - Limber Pine Bridge, Main Fork Rock Creek and Wyoming Creek flowing over roadway, taken late last week (7/29). Courtesy of B. Chapman, CGNF, USDA Forest Service.
