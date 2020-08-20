US 287 construction north of Three Forks will be widened to 4-lanes

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...THROUGH 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * LIGHTNING...A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE CONDITIONS WITH THE INCREASE IN LIGHTNING PRECEDED BY VERY WARM AND DRY CONDITIONS. * OUTFLOW WINDS...GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&