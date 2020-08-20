US 287 construction north of Three Forks will be widened to 4-lanes

HELENA – Construction crews are hard at work widening Highway 287 north of Three Forks to 4-lanes, which will help improve stopping and sight distance for drivers.
The 7-mile stretch of highway in Broadwater County between I-90 and Toston will connect the existing 4-lane sections to help with safety and design standards. The Montana Department of Transportation says with the increase in traffic throughout the area this project will help improve visibility.
"As you're driving, you're going to be able to see further ahead, so you will be able to see whether a car is merging in off another road or an approach,” says Geno Liva, Butte District Construction Engineer. “You'll be able to see if something is entering the road whether it's an animal and you'll just have better vision."
Once the reconstruction project is finished, the highway will have two north and southbound lanes with an addition center turn lane.
"Just overall it's going to be a better roadway,” says Liva. “What we're doing is digging down at least two feet and putting in better material so it's going to be a better roadway for the long term."
During construction the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph in the work zone with flaggers and pilot cars controlling traffic movements when necessary.
Construction is expected to be completed over two seasons (2020 - 2021). Weather permitting, paving will be completed Fall 2020 with final improvements completed by Summer 2021. MDT wants to remind drivers to pay attention, slow down and be careful when driving through work zones.