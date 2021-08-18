BOZEMAN, Mont. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced a $500 million grant that will assist with rural health care facilities, tribes, and communities expand access to healthcare in Montana.
$2.7 million of the half of billion dollars to go towards COVID-19 vaccines, health care services, and nutrition assistance in rural Montana.
USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Justin Maxson said, "It's an important commitment to help rural communities overcome the challenges of the last 18 months but to do it in a way that supports a stronger economy going forward."
Funding for this program is distributed to eligible applicants through two tracks.
Track one is the recovery grant which provides immediate relief from economic concerns related to the pandemic like vaccine distribution, lost revenue, and new medical supplies.
Track two is the impact grants which help start-up new services at clinics and hospitals.
The goal of the track two is to provide solutions for rural health care issues and support long-term primary care in these areas.
Rural areas including cities, villages, towns, townships, and federally recognized tribal lands with less than 20,000 residents are considered eligible for the two tracks.
The USDA grant funds must be used to support health care and nutritional assistance concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
USDA Rural Development Acting State Director, Jake Ceartin said, "This is a great opportunity to get hospitals and food banks long term care facilities, health care facilities, anything along that line some funding and availability due to the pandemic and the troubles that we had over the past year and a half."
On Tuesday, UDSA officials met at the Gallatin Valley YMCA to get a tour and explore where child care was offered to first responders throughout the pandemic.
Gallatin Valley YMCA can offer its child care programs thanks to the USDA and other grant partners.
The USDA is encouraging applicants to turn in their applications to local USDA offices throughout the state for tracks one and two by October 12, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.
More information on the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program can be found here.
The USDA will be also be posting updates on their Twitter.