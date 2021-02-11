BOZEMAN - A public meeting will be held next week to interview the one application for the vacant sheriff seat in Gallatin County.
Current Interim Sheriff Dan Springer was the only applicant to become Gallatin County’s next sheriff according to the Gallatin County Commission. You can read Springer’s cover letter and resume online here.
The public interview of Springer will be held by the Gallatin County Commission on Wednesday. Feb. 17 at 2:00 pm.
The interview will take place in the Community Room at the Gallatin County Courthouse, located at 311 W. Main St. The public can also watch online. Details on how to do so can be found here.
To submit public comment, you can email commission@gallatin.mt.gov, or send comments by mail to the Commission Office at 311 W. Main St., room 306, Bozeman, MT 59715.
Commissioners are then scheduled to make an appointment at their regularly scheduled public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Following former Sheriff Brian Gootkin's retirement at the end of 2020, the Gallatin County Commissioners started the public process of appointing a replacement sheriff.
An application period was open through Feb. 5, and the appointed sheriff will fill the remainder of Gootkin’s term which expires on Dec. 31, 2022.
