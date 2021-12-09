BOZEMAN, Mont. - Vance Thompson Vision plans to build a new eye care and surgical center.
The 38,000 square-foot three-story surgical centers will be located on East Valley Center Drive just north of Costco.
Currently, Vance Thompson Vision Bozeman partners with another surgical center to perform cataract, cornea, and glaucoma procedures, and in the new building all the procedures can be performed in the same place where patients receive their consultations.
The eye care team will also have more opportunities to do clinical research, which will bring new eye technology to Bozeman patients.
In addition, the new facility will allow the company to expand its services to patients who otherwise could not afford eye care.
Vance Thompson Vision Ophthalmologist Surgeon, Dr. Russell Swan said, "One of the things that we have been able to do over the past four years in a program called mission vision which is an opportunity for patients who can't afford eye care and maybe don't have the finances or afford care to be able to offer them free surgery."
Vance Thompson Vision has two locations in Montana, one in Bozeman and another in Billings.
Right now, the Bozeman location has one ophthalmologist and one optometrist.
More information about Vance Thompson Vision can be found here.