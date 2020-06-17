BOZEMAN, Mont. - Investigators are looking into a series of misdemeanors over the last week that appear to be targeted at the homes of law enforcement families in Gallatin County.
In some cases the message vandals are trying to send isn't totally clear. In other cases, it's painfully obvious.
In River Rock, a family member of an officer woke up to the words "pig" "1312" and other negative messages spray-painted on the garage door of their home.
Their home security camera caught the whole thing. As the vandal walks away from the home, you can see them making an obscene gesture at the camera.
In another case, a note was left at the home of family members of fallen Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Allmendinger - who was killed on duty last fall. It's unclear if the vandal knew that the home belonged to Allmendinger family members or if it was targeted because of the blue line flag - a symbol of support for law enforcement - outside.
The family has also had their blue line flags stolen and torn before.
The crimes come as a surprise for Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin.
"I really don't understand why they would do something like that," he said on Wednesday. "I mean, you can go peacefully protest. You can go on those rallies. You can do everything but you don't have to break the law. It obviously upsets [the family members] and it upsets us."
But Gootkin says this kind of act is out of the ordinary and that support for law enforcement in recent weeks has been "incredible" as he received countless messages thanking law enforcement officers for their work.
Gootkin adds that he would like to address any issues people have with law enforcement head-on, and he encourages people to reach out to him to talk about it in-person.
A GoFundMe was set up for the family whose garage was vandalized. It's since raised $800.
If you recognize the handwriting on the note or the person in the security video, you're encouraged to talk with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at (406)582-2100.