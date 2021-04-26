BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department has available walk-in appointments in their first dose Pfizer clinic Monday, April 26.
If you already have an appointment, you are advised to keep it.
If not, you can go to building four at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds before 3:30 p.m. for a walk-up vaccine. No appointment is required.
Everyone is asked to maintain social distance and wear your mask on site.
Appointments are not guaranteed. They will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information on what you may need to bring, you can visit their website at www.healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines/.