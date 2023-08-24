BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Las Vegas Golden Knights are coming to Haynes Pavilion on Thursday for two clinics.
The NHL team just recently won the Stanley Cup and are currently on their annual road trip, also visiting Ogden, Boise and Reno.
Assistant hockey director Sam Coulter said they are very excited to welcome the team for the clinics. Starting at 10:15 a.m., the younger age group of Bozeman hockey players will hit the ice for some practice, then the older group at 11 a.m. They will be practicing basic techniques like skating, passing, stick handling and shooting, and the hope is that a few Golden Knights might jump on the ice, too.
After clinics, the team will do some giveaways, bring out their mascot and hopefully do some meet and greets, as well, Coulter said.
“It's just so cool to watch some of the best players in the world on national television every other night. And then the chance to meet them and see them in person and, you know, get something signed by them, I think it'spretty surreal and hopefully have a big impact on a lot of the kids, hopefully,” Coulter said.
Montana is not a traditional hockey market and does not have any other hockey team nearby, so this tour is largely about doing outreach, expanding the Golden Knight fanbase and sharing some really cool and memorable experiences with kids in hockey.
