BIG SKY, Mont. - The Big Sky Fire Department was on the scene of a small wild land fire Thursday.

According to an update, the wild land fire was on the Hummocks trail off of Aspen Leaf and Grey Drake.

Crews from the Big Sky Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service will remain on scene throughout the evening and night to make sure all hot spots are extinguished.

“Thanks to all of our mutual aid partners and a quick initial attack or this could have escalated quickly into a larger event in a very bad location,” Big Sky Fire Department said.

Article updated at 7:05 pm with new information from the Big Sky Fire Department.