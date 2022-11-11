BOZEMAN, Mont. - This morning from 7 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. there is a breakfast upstairs at the American Legion hall, with food being served by military veterans and Governor Gianforte.
Afterwards there will be a service at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Sunset Hills Cemetery starting at 11 A.M., after that concludes the rest of the day will be for socializing, so come on down if you want to thank a veteran today.
The Legion Hall is located at 225 E Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.