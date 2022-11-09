BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has released the name of the victim of a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon.
On Nov. 6, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office were called out to a single vehicle fatality near the intersection of Monforton School Rd. and Kallestad Ln.
Springer has identified the victim as 18-year-old Landon Hull of Bozeman.
Landon was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where he ultimately died of his injuries. The sheriff’s office reports the cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries of the head and abdomen.
“Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Landon Hull during this time,” Chief Deputy Coroner, Beker Cuelho said.
