BOZEMAN - An investigation is ongoing after a victim says they were pulled into a man’s hotel room and sexually assaulted in a Bozeman area hotel.
The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) identified the man as Masimba Irvine Ruwo, a resident of Boise, Idaho, and took him into custody for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, both felony offenses.
Ruwo is being held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in the Gallatin County Justice Court according to the BPD.
BPD says an investigation is ongoing and the information available suggests this is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson at 406-582-2951, or email jswanson@bozeman.net.
Those with information that help solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
The BPD gave some help regarding sexual assault, saying the period following a sexual assault is emotionally charged, confusing, and frightening. If you have experienced, or know of someone who has experienced, sexual assault help is available through the Bozeman Sexual Assault Counseling Center’s 24-hour crisis and support line at 406-586-3333.