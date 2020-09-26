GALLATIN COUNTY- The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says they have received reports from victims of fraudulent unemployment claims.
Victims are reporting strangers are using their Social Security number and date of birth to fill out a fraudulent claim through the Montana Department of Labor and Industry in an attempt to receive money.
The sheriff’s office says if your employer receives an unemployment notice that you didn’t file, immediately contact the Montana Department of Labor and Industry with the claim number on the fraudulent claim.
The Department of Labor and Industry will put a freeze on the claim to prevent any funds or letters from being released.
If a fraudulent claim has been filed, your Social Security number may be comprised.
The sheriff’s office also gave some steps to prevent any further fraudulent activity under your SSN or name:
Contact the three major credit companies and informed them that your SSN may be compromised. This creates a record and allows them to freeze your credit score if necessary.
Contact your local Social Security Office and inform them that your SSN may be compromised. The Social Security Office will not issue a new SSN but if asked they may put an alert on your account that prevents any business from being conducted under your SSN without showing a photo ID. This would prevent someone from creating a social security account online, ordering a new Social Security Card, applying for benefits, etc.
Contact the financial institutions you bank with and inform them that your SSN may be compromised. Let them know where you are so they can keep an eye out for unusual activity.
Pay close attention to your bank account and credit rating; if you notice any unfamiliar transactions, contact the Sheriff’s Office to file a report.