Viral Triage Clinic now open in Belgrade

BOZEMAN- The Viral Triage Clinic at Belgrade Clinic is now open.
It will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bozeman Health thanked Pure Air Solutions via tweet for cleaning the free cleaning which allowed them to launch on time.
The Viral Triage Clinic at Belgrade Clinic is where individuals with respiratory or viral symptoms will be evaluated and treated.
You will be routed through the Viral Triage Clinic if you arrive at the Clinic with fever or respiratory symptoms, are told by your provider to visit, or arrive on your own.
Bozeman Health has two other Viral Triage Clinics one at Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman at entrance four and one at the Big Sky Medical Center in the main entrance.
The Viral Triage Clinics are open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.