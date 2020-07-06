Virtual town hall to discuss Phase III in Gallatin County

BIG SKY- The 10th virtual Big Sky Town Hall looks to answer whether or not Gallatin county is getting closer to Phase III.
The town hall will take place Monday July 6, 2020.
This week's panel includes Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer Matt Kelley, journalist David Quammen, and Matt Kidd, the managing director of CrossHarbor Capital Partners will also be panelists.
Previous sessions of the virtual town hall have focused on the economic and health effects of COVID-19 outbreak.
The virtual meeting will begin a 5 p.m. and use a question and answer format. For the live broadcast, you can watch at this link.