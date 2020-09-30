Virtual walk, run, roll to support childhood cancer awareness

BOZEMAN- The month of September is national childhood cancer awareness month and Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is asking you to get out and do something 43 times.
The number 43 represents the number of children who are diagnosed with cancer everyday here in the United States.
Keller Williams Montana Realty did things a day early, walking around Gallatin County Regional Park for 43 minutes to kickstart the virtual day-long event.
“Run, roll, walk, do pushups, do whatever you want, walk around your house 43 times, take 43 steps,” Pat Busby, a Keller Williams broker said.
There are a few reasons as to why Busby is so passionate about this ‘43-challenge’ to spread childhood cancer awareness.
“Ironically I am a cancer survivor as of July the 6 so this is very special to me – A, because my daughter works for the foundation… and this is so easy to do for the kids and it just brings awareness so that’s why we’re here,” Busby said.
All of the money raised by the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation will go towards reducing side-effects of current treatments, improving survival rates and ultimately eliminating childhood cancer.
More information, how to donate and a more detailed description of the virtual event can be found here.