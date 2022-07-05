BOZEMAN, Mont. - When the Yellowstone National Park flooded, many tourist canceled their flights and vacations to Montana.
The Bozeman Yellowstone National Airport said they saw a 10% decrease in passengers flying in and out of the airport.
Bozeman Yellowstone National Airport CEO Brian Sprenger said their numbers have recovered since the park reopened its gates.
Although, the airport is expecting less tourist to visit the Bozeman area summer compared to last year.
"I think what we are seeing also this summer is that the rest of the world is more open as well so Montana isn't the only destination like we saw last summer so you know I think that is impacting a little bit as well but overall we still 30 to 40 percent more passengers then what we saw in 2019 so we are still on a whole different threshold," Sprenger said.
In addition, travelers departing from the Bozeman airport should prepare to navigate construction.
Next week the airport starting, a major construction project which will included more parking spots at the airport for tourist and locals to park over the peak winter season.
Sprenger said you should arrive to the airport 2 hours before your flight departs.
