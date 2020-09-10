YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Visitors to Yellowstone National Park can expect detours and delays at Old Faithful.
The Old Faithful Overpass Bridge is still closed, allowing crews full access to the entire deck surface and approach lanes.
This work includes deck repairs, new approach slabs, new curbing, girder repairs, railing improvements, and the removal and replacement of deck drains according to a release from Yellowstone National Park.
Depending on the weather, the project is anticipated to be completed in late October 2020.
Visitors to the park can access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic and gas station.
If you are not traveling directly to Old Faithful, you are asked to consider alternate routes due to delays throughout the area.
For current road conditions, you can visit the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117. You can also receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).