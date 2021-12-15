BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is looking for volunteers to help shovel snow at Bobcat Stadium before Saturday's Playoff game against South Dakota State University.
On Wednesday morning, the university measured 8 inches of snow on the ground at 6:30 a.m.
Plowing the snow off the field was the MSU Sports Facilities crew's priority after the storm to make sure the football team could practice.
MSU is seeking volunteers on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. to help shovel the bleachers for the sold-out playoff game.
"We have a system where you shovel the snow into some shoots and, we bring it down the sidelines and, we will bring some heavy equipment to get all the piles off the sidelines," MSU Director of Sports Facilities Chris Hayden said.
The university is asking volunteers to check-in at the ticket office on the north side of the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
Volunteers can park in the stadium parking lot and, they do not need to bring a shovel.
More information about the MSU FCS semifinals playoff game can be found here.